Marisa-Rose Cashin
April 21, 1967 - July 12, 2019
Cary,NC
Marisa-Rose Cashin, Ed.D., age 52, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Marisa was born in Denville, NJ. Marisa was a National Board Certified Teacher and a life-long learner. She received her undergraduate degree from Montclair State University, graduate degree from East Carolina University and her doctorate from North Central University in Curriculum & Instruction. Marisa is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Peter; her son Marc, daughter-in-law Katie and granddaughter Zoey; mother Rose DiEllo; sister, Julia Scotto, brother-in-law, Arthur, sister-in-law Kerry and seven nieces and nephews.The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations for brain cancer research be made to her "Cashin's Crusaders" page at www.AngelsAmongUs.org. Arrangements will be made through Wake Funeral and Cremation Services. Please check their website at www.wakefuneral.com for details.
Published in The News & Observer on July 21, 2019