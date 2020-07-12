1/1
Marjorie "Louise" Cook
1918 - 2020
Marjorie "Louise" Daniels Cook

October 22, 1918 - April 6, 2020

Raleigh

Rejoice in the Lord always … Philippians 4:4. Louise Daniels Cook passed peacefully at The Oaks at Mayview on April 6.

Born in Knightdale, NC, she was the eldest of eight children of Albert and Ola Daniels. She was predeceased by William Q. Cook, her husband of 42 years, and daughter Jane Cook Remling. Brothers Melegia, Thomas, and Josephuse Daniels and sister Doris Perry also predeceased her.

Louise is survived by daughter Judy D. Cook, son-in-law John A. Remling and John's daughter Sudie Wagoner. She is survived by sisters Pearl Wall of Raleigh, Bobbie Terrill of Raleigh, Shirley Ussery of Clayton, and many special nieces and nephews.

Louise attended Meredith College and worked in auto insurance for over 47 years. She was one of the first female adjusters in NC. She was a charter member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, teaching adult Sunday School there for more than 50 years. She also provided leadership in the women and senior adult organizations. Louise was an avid gardener and excellent cook. She will be remembered as an outstanding wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend. Her life exemplified the Christian faith, love, and care for others.

A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday July 18 at Montlawn Memorial Park at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the service.

The family is grateful to the caregivers at The Oaks at Mayview who lovingly cared for Louise during the last seven years of her life.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church General Fund.

Arrangements are by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Raleigh. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Montlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
