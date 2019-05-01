Marjorie Fitzgerald Berson



November 3, 1923 - April 29, 2019



Raleigh



Marjorie F. Berson, age 95, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a former school teacher, died at Morningside of Raleigh on April 29.



Marjorie Lee Fitzgerald was born Nov. 3, 1923, on a family farm in Micro, N.C., the oldest of eight children of Wilbert and Effie Fitzgerald. After graduating from high school in 1940, Marjorie attended East Carolina University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education four years later.



In 1945, Marjorie married George L. Berson, a World War II veteran and later a civil engineer. She taught in a Raleigh elementary school until 1950, when she quit work to raise her two children.



Marjorie was a member of Forest Hills Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and worked in the nursery. Over the years she was involved in civic organizations, was a Brownie leader, and volunteered at Rex Hospital. After her husband George died in 1986, Marjorie returned to teaching, this time at Highland United Methodist Church's pre-school.



Marjorie is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Lee Berson and Judith Berson Waller, four sisters, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank Morningside and Amedisys Hospice for the care they gave Marjorie in her final months.



A memorial service for Marjorie will be held at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 201 Dixie Trail Raleigh, NC, at 2 p.m. on May 7th.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to .



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh, NC. Published in The News & Observer on May 1, 2019