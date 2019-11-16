|
Marjorie Jo Greene
October 19, 1925 - November 9, 2019
Raleigh
Jo was born in Massachusetts and traveled south to attend "Woman's College" in Greensboro from which she graduated with a BA in Psychology. In Greensboro she met and married Robert Greene with whom she spent 63 loving years raising two children, gardening, singing in the choir, playing bridge, and traveling the world. Jo is survived by her daughter Linda of Oregon, her daughter-in-law Beverly of Asheville, NC, numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. She was predeceased by her husband Bob and son Chuck.
Services will be held on Nov.19th at 2:00 PM at St. Michael's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Meals on Wheels or Springmoor Endowment Fund. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 16, 2019