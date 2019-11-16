Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Michael's Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie "Jo" Greene


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie "Jo" Greene Obituary
Marjorie Jo Greene

October 19, 1925 - November 9, 2019

Raleigh

Jo was born in Massachusetts and traveled south to attend "Woman's College" in Greensboro from which she graduated with a BA in Psychology. In Greensboro she met and married Robert Greene with whom she spent 63 loving years raising two children, gardening, singing in the choir, playing bridge, and traveling the world. Jo is survived by her daughter Linda of Oregon, her daughter-in-law Beverly of Asheville, NC, numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. She was predeceased by her husband Bob and son Chuck.

Services will be held on Nov.19th at 2:00 PM at St. Michael's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Meals on Wheels or Springmoor Endowment Fund. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of the Carolinas
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -