Marjorie Keith Harrison
Fuquay Varina
Marjorie Keith Harrison, 81, of Fuquay-Varina, passed away August 17, 2019 at Windsor Point Retirement Community.
Marjorie was born July 10, 1938 in Winston-Salem, NC. She graduated from Reynolds High School, Mars Hill University, Greensboro Women's College, and the George Peabody College for Teachers. With her master's degree in Library Science, she served both the Winston-Salem public library system and Harbarger Junior College, and volunteered as the founding librarian at Windsor Point.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, J. Eugene Harrison, her father, Linton Jerry Keith, and her mother, Alice Lawrence Keith.
Marjorie is survived by her brother, Wesley Keith; nephews, Stephen Keith (Lisa Glover) and Jim Keith (Senta); niece, Linda Chadwick (Adam); and great nieces, Sarah, Grace, Kristina, and Elise Kara Keith.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Windsor Point, 1221 Broad St. Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526. A graveside service will immediately follow at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens, 7600 ACC Blvd. Raleigh, NC 27617.
The family would like to express their utmost gratitude for Marjorie's beloved caretaker, Donna Baker, and the entire staff at Windsor Point.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Marjorie's memory to Baptist Children's Home of NC, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361, or to Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church, 301 N. Woodrow St. Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 20, 2019