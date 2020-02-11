|
Marjorie J. Person
December 18, 1937 - February 6, 2020
Knightdale, NC
Marjorie J. Person, of Knightdale, NC departed this life on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Martin Street Baptist Church, 1001 E. Martin Street, Raleigh, NC.
Omega Omega Service: 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM & Visitation: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church.
Entombment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.
Survivors: Niece, Carla Hagins; Cousins, Paula Montague & Ruth M. Toole; Goddaughters, Linnetta Threatt, Michelle Marjorie Sermon Davis (Rodney) & Jerilynn Brown; Godson, Art Threatt.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 11, 2020