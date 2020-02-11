Home

Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Martin Street Baptist Church
1001 E. Martin Street
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Martin Street Baptist Church
1001 E. Martin Street
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Marjorie J. Person


1937 - 2020
Marjorie J. Person Obituary
Marjorie J. Person

December 18, 1937 - February 6, 2020

Knightdale, NC

Marjorie J. Person, of Knightdale, NC departed this life on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Martin Street Baptist Church, 1001 E. Martin Street, Raleigh, NC.

Omega Omega Service: 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM & Visitation: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church.

Entombment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.

Survivors: Niece, Carla Hagins; Cousins, Paula Montague & Ruth M. Toole; Goddaughters, Linnetta Threatt, Michelle Marjorie Sermon Davis (Rodney) & Jerilynn Brown; Godson, Art Threatt.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 11, 2020
