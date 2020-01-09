|
|
Marjorie L. Duke
November 26, 1926 - January 8, 2020
Garner
Marjorie Leonard Duke, 93, formerly of Louisburg, NC, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Lawndale Manor Assisted Living in Garner following a full and joyful life.
She leaves behind her daughter, Judy Duke Gupton; son-in-law, Drew Gupton; granddaughter, Jodee Gupton; grandson, Brad (Cristin) Gupton; and great-granddaughter, Rylee, all of Garner; her son, Ricky Duke; sister, Barbara Perdue; sister-in-law, Addeline Leonard, all of Louisburg; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends.
Born and raised in Franklin County, Marjorie attended Edward Best High School and settled in Louisburg, where she worked at Louisburg College and raised her small family with love and pride. Marjorie was a faithful member of Hickory Rock Baptist Church for 70+ years where she was a choir member, Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School volunteer, and WMU member.
Marjorie lived her life to the fullest though simple pleasures; visiting with friends, gardening, cooking, college basketball, and worship. Her Hickory Rock church family was extremely special to her. The family would like to thank them for their constant prayers and kind gestures as she became unable to attend regular services. Additionally, the family is indebted to the loving care and support of the Lawndale staff who not only cared for Ms. Duke's physical needs in her last years, but provided emotional care with thoughtful and attentive concern.
A memorial service remembering Marjorie will be held Friday, January 10 at 11:00 am at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hickory Rock Baptist Church, 1580 Firetower Road, Louisburg, NC 27549.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 9, 2020