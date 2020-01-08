|
Marjorie Ann (Waters) LeMenager
February 19, 1945 - January 6, 2020
Raleigh
Marjorie Ann (Waters) LeMenager, age 74, passed away peacefully at her home in Raleigh, NC on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Margie was born on February 19,1945 in Kinston, NC to parents William Leslie Waters and Ruby Turnage Waters of Hugo, NC. She is survived by her devoted husband, Roger Lemenager, of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, whom she met at a karaoke event in Calabash in 2001. Instantly smitten, they married in 2002 and retired shortly after in Carolina Shores where they enjoyed entertaining family and friends, golfing and occasional travels to France.
Margie is also survived by her sisters, Shelby Grady and Penny Braswell (Ivan), daughters Gail Frey (David) and Sandee Rouse (Jay), and her beautiful granddaughter, Abbey Rouse.
Margie was filled with love and adoration for her family and friends, a passion for gardening, cooking (good fried chicken!), spending time at the beach and listening to classic beach music. She treasured her time as "Nanny" to granddaughter Abbey, and as "Aunt Margie" to a special niece, April Lee (Daniel) and her nephews, Jordan Braswell, Frank, Bill and Matthew Grady, and most recently, to her great nephew, Reid Lee born in April 2019. She truly loved everyone in her family and circle of friends, and touched each one deeply.
Please join us in celebrating her life at a memorial service at 2:00 pm on January 9, 2020 at Hugo Free Will Baptist Church, 3199 Grifton Hugo Road, Hugo, NC 28530. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Margie's memory to the Duke Cancer Institute or to Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 8, 2020