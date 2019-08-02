Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Marjorie "Midge" Minor


1948 - 2019
Marjorie "Midge" Minor Obituary
Marjorie "Midge" Minor

June 28, 1948 - July 28, 2019

Holly Springs

Marjorie Ann (Midge) Hewitt Minor passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Service will be held on Monday, August 5th at 1pm at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 N Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC.

She was born in Niagara Falls, NY on June 28, 1948 to the late, Alfred and Lola Hewitt.

Marjorie (Midge) is survived by her husband of 41½ years, Larry D. of the home; son, Christopher (Bonnie) of Martinsville, VA; 2 step-daughters, Sara Chambers (Matt) of North Canton, OH and Stephanie Minor of Sugar Grove, IL; 3 sisters, Barbara Baker (Pete) of Ransomville, NY, Linda Mikolajek (Greg) of N. Tonawanda, NY, and Bonnie Sands (Jim) of Charlotte, NC; 2 grandchildren, several step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and cousins, whom she loved dearly.

Prior to her retirement and death Midge was employed as a legal secretary at Cranfill Sumner and Hartzog. Midge will be missed by her extended family and friends. She loved traveling and spending time outdoors and at home tending to her domestic and wildlife pets.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the UNC SECU, Jim and Betsy Bryan hospice home in Pittsboro NC, Duke Cancer Center Durham, NC, or St Baldrick Foundation.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina, NC. Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 2, 2019
