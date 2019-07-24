Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home - Smithfield
806 East Market St.
Smithfield, NC 27577
(919) 934-8416
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Missionary Baptist Church
403 Caswell St.
Smithfield, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
First Missionary Baptist Church
403 Caswell St.
Smithfield, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Mitchell Allen


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Mitchell Allen Obituary
Marjorie Mitchell Allen

November 13, 1944-July 22, 2019

Smithfield, NC

Marjorie Mitchell Allen passed away on July 22, 2019. She was born in Smithfield, NC on November 13, 1944 to Willie Melvin and Maizie Elizabeth Tomlinson.

Marjorie retired from the North Carolina Department of Crime Control and Public Safely in 2003. After retirement, she was employed with the Johnston County School System as a Substitute Teacher, until April 2019.

She was a member of The Johnston County chapter of Delta Sigma Thela Sorority, Inc; the NAUW (National Association of University Women, Inc.) and a member of First Missionary Baptist Church, Smithfield, NC.

She leaves to keep the memory and warmth of her life close to their hearts, her siblings: John M. Mitchell, Charles D. (Valgean) Mitchell, Barbara (Wellington) Breeden, aunt: Rochelle Sanders, Raleigh, NC, 5 nephews, 1 niece and a host of cousins relatives and friends.

Funeral Service :

Friday, July 26, 2019 12:00 PM

First Missionary Baptist

Church in Smithfield, NC

Visitation 1 hour before the funeral

Condolences may be sent to

www.rlsandersfuneralhome.net
Published in The News & Observer on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now