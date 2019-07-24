|
|
Marjorie Mitchell Allen
November 13, 1944-July 22, 2019
Smithfield, NC
Marjorie Mitchell Allen passed away on July 22, 2019. She was born in Smithfield, NC on November 13, 1944 to Willie Melvin and Maizie Elizabeth Tomlinson.
Marjorie retired from the North Carolina Department of Crime Control and Public Safely in 2003. After retirement, she was employed with the Johnston County School System as a Substitute Teacher, until April 2019.
She was a member of The Johnston County chapter of Delta Sigma Thela Sorority, Inc; the NAUW (National Association of University Women, Inc.) and a member of First Missionary Baptist Church, Smithfield, NC.
She leaves to keep the memory and warmth of her life close to their hearts, her siblings: John M. Mitchell, Charles D. (Valgean) Mitchell, Barbara (Wellington) Breeden, aunt: Rochelle Sanders, Raleigh, NC, 5 nephews, 1 niece and a host of cousins relatives and friends.
Funeral Service :
Friday, July 26, 2019 12:00 PM
First Missionary Baptist
Church in Smithfield, NC
Visitation 1 hour before the funeral
Condolences may be sent to
www.rlsandersfuneralhome.net
Published in The News & Observer on July 24, 2019