Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 828-4311
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Edenton Street United Methodist Church
Mark Alan Auman of Raleigh, North Carolina passed away suddenly at his home Saturday night, April 20, 2019.

Mark was born August 10, 1953 in Asheboro, NC and lived there until he attended NC State University. He met his wife Libby while they were both attending NC State and he remained in Raleigh afterwards. Mark then went on to spend the majority of his career in the Telecommunications industry.

He was very devoted to his family and was thrilled with the recent birth of his grandson Drew. Being a NC State graduate Mark was very involved and passionate about Wolfpack Athletics having season tickets in football and basketball for many years. He enjoyed coaching soccer when his son Alex was younger and he was very active as a Boy Scout leader. He also really enjoyed spending time at Atlantic Beach with his family and friends as well as going to Hobucken, NC to duck hunt. He was always energetic, loving and kind to all.

He was proceeded in death by his mom Norma White, his dad Jay Van Auman, stepdad James White, and father-in-law Alton McGraw.

Mark is survived by his wife Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Auman, son Joseph Alexander Auman, his wife Ashley Hill Auman, grandson Andrew Jackson Auman and his mother-in-law Helen Harmon McGraw.

He will be truly missed by his family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at Edenton Street United Methodist Church at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 26th, with family to receive following the service at the church. Burial will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the () or the ().

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh, NC 27605. Condolences to the family at www.brownwynneraleigh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 24, 2019
