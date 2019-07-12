Mark Burnham



Chapel Hill



Mark Burnham of Apex passed away from natural causes on July 8 at Chatham Ridge Assisted Living in Chapel Hill. He was 93. Mark grew up in western Massachusetts and came to Chapel Hill for naval preflight training during World War II. After the war ended, he stayed on to finish his bachelor's degree in journalism and a master's degree in physical education at the University of North Carolina. He married Jean Bethune Logan, and the two raised three children in Chapel Hill. After a career as a building contractor specializing in home remodeling, he became a regional planner with the Research Triangle. After his retirement, he and his third wife, Judith McCrae, moved to Apex and became flea-market entrepreneurs and then used-bookstore owners, best known for the Book Cellar located at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. After selling the bookstore, Mark began yet another career making wooden arts and crafts. His creations including prize-winning novelty birdhouses, a wide variety of lawn whirligigs, and whimsical and witty wooden art. He was preceded in death by his wives and is survived by his three children, Anne B. Thistle of Tallahassee, FL; Kay B. Mackenzie of Santa Cruz, CA; and George W. Burnham of Chapel Hill, and by 10 nieces and nephews. Mark was an animal lover and took in countless strays over the last 50 years. Donations in his memory may be made to a Humane Society or any animal shelter.



Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com. Published in The News & Observer on July 12, 2019