Raleigh: Mark Darrell Wilson, 64, passed away peacefully May 2, 2019. He was born November 23, 1954 in Raleigh, NC. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Wilson; his father, George Wilson; and his stepmother, Jeannine Wilson.



Mark graduated from Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC. Following graduation Mark worked for Wilson-Finley Company where he ultimately retired as Vice President.



Mark was passionate about NC State Athletics and Carolina Hurricanes hockey. He was a lifetime member of the Wolfpack Club and a Hurricanes season ticket holder since 2004. Mark loved Emerald Isle, NC where he spent much of his free time and had a profound interest in bird watching and the environment.



He is survived by his brother, Doug Wilson and his wife Sandy; sister, April Gillespie and her husband David; nieces, Charlotte Davis and her husband Jay, Meredith Gillespie and Hannah Gillespie; nephews Jeff Wilson, Ben Gillespie and his wife Rachel; great nephews, Weston and Austin Davis.



A memorial service followed by a reception will be held Saturday, May 18 at 2:00pm at Athens Drive Baptist Church, 1601 Athens Drive, Raleigh, NC 27606. Memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare: 919-828-0890 or https://transitionslifecare.org/donate/ Published in The News & Observer on May 8, 2019