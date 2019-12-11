|
|
Mark E. Fogel
November 28, 1942 - December 8, 2019
Durham
Mark Elias Fogel, age 77, died at UNC Hospital on December 8, 2019. He was born on November 28, 1942.
Mark was born and raised in Bronx, NY and completed his undergraduate degree at The Cooper Union. He received both his Master's and Law degree from UNC-Chapel Hill. He practiced Environmental Law in Raleigh. He had a love for dogs and the New York Yankees.
Mark is survived by his beloved wife, Catherine Fogel, of 51 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5-7pm at Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, 1113 W. Main Street, Durham, NC 27701.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Durham Kennel Club, 7318 Guess Road, Durham, NC 27278.
The Fogel family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 11, 2019