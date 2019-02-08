Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Mark Mangrum
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Community Church Raleigh Campus
821 Buck Jones Rd.
Raleigh, NC
Mark Mangrum


Mark David Mangrum

September 13, 1968 - February 2, 2019

Raleigh

Mark David Mangrum (age 50) in loving memory, a husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend.

Mark was born on September 13, 1968 in Washington, DC and passed on February 2, 2019 in Raleigh, NC by way of a fatal car accident. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth of 30 years, son Jeremiah Mangrum and daughter Kailyn Mangrum, parents Dan and Nan Mangrum, sister Shanda (Boston) Heller, brother Rod (Michelle) Mangrum, brother Rick (Robyn) Mangrum, and cherished uncle to 8 nieces and nephews (Christian, Boston, Jackson, Danni, Reed, Cole, Bridget, Elle) who all adored him.

He graduated High School from Bishop Ireton in Alexandria, VA in 1986. In 2008, Mark was inducted into the inaugural class of Athletic Hall of Fame at Bishop Ireton for the significant contributions he made to the school's athletics through his performance, dedication and accomplishments. Mark went on to attend North Carolina State University (NCSU) where he was an integral part of the ACC championship wrestling team and recognized as an Academic All American. During College, Mark opened his first business (Triple A Carpet Care) while wrestling and raising a family. Mark expanded his vision by launching Mangrum Building LLC in 2006. He used his entrepreneurial skills in building and land development to become a preeminent builder in Wake County, NC.

Mark was a best friend and source of encouragement to many. His loss will be felt deeply throughout his community. Mark's love for life and joyful spirit lifted all of those around him. His passions included showering his friends and family with more love and support than one could ever imagine, and succeeding at whatever challenges he took on - both business and personal. He loved sports, yoga, traveling with his family, spending time with friends, relaxing by the pool and playing with animals on his and Elizabeth's farm in Cameron, N.C. He also enjoyed hosting friends and family at their beach house in Wrightsville Beach. Mark was a charismatic and kind soul who will be missed by all of those who knew him.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hope Community Church Raleigh Campus located at 821 Buck Jones Rd. Raleigh, NC 27606.

In lieu of flowers please hug a loved one or friend and tell them you love them.

You can make donations to the North Shore Animal League America, or Habitat for Humanity of Wake County.

Condolences may be made to Mark's family at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 8, 2019
