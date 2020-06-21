Mark Stronach Tomb
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Stronach Tomb

October 26, 1959 - June 14, 2020

Raleigh

Mark Stronach Tomb, 60, unexpectedly passed away at home Sunday evening, June 14, 2020. He is survived by his mother Diane Beckwith and stepfather Craig Beckwith of California, his father Robert M. Tomb and his stepmother Norma W. Tomb in Raleigh. He was the beloved brother of his sisters Tonja Thompson and Lynn Beckwith Benadom.

Many of his younger years were spent sailing and surfing with Bob and Norma throughout Bahamas and South Florida. As an adult, he adored the beach near Dana Point, CA, where he was known as talented surfer and good friend to many. Several years ago Mark moved to Raleigh to help his parents and quickly became a part of the Bloodworth social circuit. He enjoyed spending his free time with family and friends.

Mark is the great-nephew of James Stronach of 414 N. Bloodworth, and the great-great-grandson of Frank and Christiana Stronach, who moved to 414 N. Bloodworth in 1886. Mark was generously endowed with the Stronach charm, and will be greatly missed.

Funeral arrangements will be delayed because of the Covid-19 virus that threatens everyone at this time. At the proper and safe time there will be a celebration of the life of Mark Stronach Tomb and his ashes will be buried at Oakwood Cemetery with his ancestors. A service of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved