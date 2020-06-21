Mark Stronach Tomb



October 26, 1959 - June 14, 2020



Raleigh



Mark Stronach Tomb, 60, unexpectedly passed away at home Sunday evening, June 14, 2020. He is survived by his mother Diane Beckwith and stepfather Craig Beckwith of California, his father Robert M. Tomb and his stepmother Norma W. Tomb in Raleigh. He was the beloved brother of his sisters Tonja Thompson and Lynn Beckwith Benadom.



Many of his younger years were spent sailing and surfing with Bob and Norma throughout Bahamas and South Florida. As an adult, he adored the beach near Dana Point, CA, where he was known as talented surfer and good friend to many. Several years ago Mark moved to Raleigh to help his parents and quickly became a part of the Bloodworth social circuit. He enjoyed spending his free time with family and friends.



Mark is the great-nephew of James Stronach of 414 N. Bloodworth, and the great-great-grandson of Frank and Christiana Stronach, who moved to 414 N. Bloodworth in 1886. Mark was generously endowed with the Stronach charm, and will be greatly missed.



Funeral arrangements will be delayed because of the Covid-19 virus that threatens everyone at this time. At the proper and safe time there will be a celebration of the life of Mark Stronach Tomb and his ashes will be buried at Oakwood Cemetery with his ancestors. A service of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store