Lieutenant Colonel Mark S. Tucci
Fuquay-Varina
Lieutenant Colonel Mark S Tucci U.S. Army Retired 72, passed away on January 13, 2020
Lieutenant Colonel Tucci was born on May 12, 1947, in Elizabeth NJ. He was the son of the late Salvatore E Tucci Jr and the late Carmel L Pachiano Tucci. He is survived by wife of 50 years, Lorraine K (Roman) Tucci; three sons Mark Jr, John and Salvatore; and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Cris S Tucci of Roselle Park, NJ and one sister Janene M Belkewitch of Roselle, NJ.
Lieutenant Colonel Tucci was drafted into the Army September 23, 1966. He graduated from Officer Candidate School at Fort Sill, OK. and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant of Field Artillery Aug 15, 1967. He was a graduate of The United States Army Command and General Staff College. Lieutenant Colonel Tucci was a combat veteran. He served in the Viet Nam war from August 1968 – September 1969. Lieutenant Colonel Tucci was a full-time federal technician working for the NJ Army National Guard from April 1972 until his retirement in May 2002. He held various positions from Company Commander, Battalion Executive Officer, Brigade S3 and State Officer Personnel Management Officer.
During his thirty-six year military career Lieutenant Colonel Tucci was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal w/2 OLC, Viet Nam Service Medal w/4 Campaign Stars, the New Jersey Distinguished Service Medal and numerous other Federal and State medals and ribbons.
Lieutenant Colonel Tucci was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Assumption Post 866 Roselle Park NJ the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8352 Toms River NJ and the American Legion Post 116 Fuquay Varina NC.
Funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Rd Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home 401 N Ennis St Fuquay Varina NC. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020