Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Mid-Way Baptist Church
6910 Fayetteville Road
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Calling hours
Following Services
Mid-Way Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Shockey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark W. Shockey


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark W. Shockey Obituary
Mark Warren Shockey

August 26, 1951 – June 15, 2019

Fuquay-Varina

Mark Warren Shockey, age 67, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday July 7, 2019 at Mid-Way Baptist Church, 6910 Fayetteville Road, Raleigh. The family will receive friends immediately after the service.

Mark lived a fulfilling life as a father, husband, brother, son and friend. He enjoyed serving his community through Kiwanis and the AWANA program. He was a well-respected business owner who always sought to "do the job right." He served his country in the US Army.

In honor of his life, in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org) and there will be donation envelopes at the service.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now