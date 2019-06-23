|
Mark Warren Shockey
August 26, 1951 – June 15, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
Mark Warren Shockey, age 67, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday July 7, 2019 at Mid-Way Baptist Church, 6910 Fayetteville Road, Raleigh. The family will receive friends immediately after the service.
Mark lived a fulfilling life as a father, husband, brother, son and friend. He enjoyed serving his community through Kiwanis and the AWANA program. He was a well-respected business owner who always sought to "do the job right." He served his country in the US Army.
In honor of his life, in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org) and there will be donation envelopes at the service.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 23, 2019