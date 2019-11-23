|
Mark William Spence
Sanford
Mark William Spence, 52, left his loving family and friends on November 17, 2019. He grew up in Cary but lived most of his adult life near Sanford, close to the woods and waters that he loved to be near. He loved fishing and hunting and had a knack for repairing heavy equipment. He graduated from Cary High School, attended Louisburg Junior College, and then became employed as a diesel mechanic.
Grieving his loss are his daughter, Cassie, who attends Meredith College; parents, John and Barbara Spence of Cary; his sister Sharon Mills and Dr. David Burton of Raleigh; his niece Nina and Curtis Ringwald and little Colton of Knightdale.
Mark was a good friend to many and was important to his friends. The family wishes to thank his loving and supporting friends who were always there for him throughout his life and especially for the last three months. His friends think Mark's words to all would be "Make America Great Again!"
In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to the North Carolina Wildlife Association in Mark's name. There will be a celebration of Mark's life at a later date.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 23, 2019