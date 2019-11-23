Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Spence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark William Spence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark William Spence Obituary
Mark William Spence

Sanford

Mark William Spence, 52, left his loving family and friends on November 17, 2019. He grew up in Cary but lived most of his adult life near Sanford, close to the woods and waters that he loved to be near. He loved fishing and hunting and had a knack for repairing heavy equipment. He graduated from Cary High School, attended Louisburg Junior College, and then became employed as a diesel mechanic.

Grieving his loss are his daughter, Cassie, who attends Meredith College; parents, John and Barbara Spence of Cary; his sister Sharon Mills and Dr. David Burton of Raleigh; his niece Nina and Curtis Ringwald and little Colton of Knightdale.

Mark was a good friend to many and was important to his friends. The family wishes to thank his loving and supporting friends who were always there for him throughout his life and especially for the last three months. His friends think Mark's words to all would be "Make America Great Again!"

In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to the North Carolina Wildlife Association in Mark's name. There will be a celebration of Mark's life at a later date.

Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of the Carolinas
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -