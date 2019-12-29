|
|
Marlene Deloris Crowder (Mimi)
Raleigh
Marlene Deloris Crowder (Mimi), 79, of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away on Dec 23rd, 2019, of complications due to congestive Heart Failure.
The Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm Jan 6th, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church. Dr. Jeff Roberts will be officiating. Visitation will be held at 2:00 pm at Trinity Baptist Church. She will be laid to rest in the Churches Columbarium at later time with family.
Marlene was born in Beckley, W.Va on July 24th 1940. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and Continued to receive a Associates degree from Beckley College.
Marlene was married to Roger Crowder on Jan 14th 1961 they were married 58 years.
Marlene work in the Childcare Industry her entire career she was a private Nannie for many of those, touching the lives of so many fortunate children under her care. She was a wonderful artist with a gift. She was a devout Christian that was involved in many Charities and Organizations. She was always putting others before herself and even in the darkest hours of her life she again put her family first to make sure she unified our bond, and understood her faith in the Lord. She will dearly be missed by everyone that has had the pleasure of knowing her.
Marlene is survived by husband, Roger Crowder; son, Brent Crowder and his wife Donna Bott-Crowder; grandson, J.T. Crowder and his wife Alli Crowder; grandson, Hunter Crowder, his wife Ashley Crowder, and their children, Paisley Crowder and Presleigh Crowder; granddaughters, Gabrielle Crowder and Kenidee Crowder; brother, Mike Moore and his wife Lois Moore; brother in Law, Rick Crowder and his wife Brenda Crowder; and other family and Friends.
Marlene is preceded in death by loving daughter Dawn, and Both of her Parents Beulah and Calvin Moore.
In lieu of Flowers please Make Donations to UNICEF at www.unicefusa.com this was a Organization that she supported for Many Years and helping children in need would be her wishes.
The Family of Marlene Crowder wishes to thank Everyone for their continued Prayer and support through this difficult time. And we wish to share one of her favorite prayers with you.
Now I Lay me Down to sleep, I pray the Lord my Soul to keep, If I should die before I wake, I pray the Lord my soul to take, Amen.
Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 29, 2019