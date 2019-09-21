|
|
Marlene Vann Spear
October 30, 1932 - September 16, 2019
Cary
It is with great sadness that the family of Marlene Vann Spear announces her passing on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 86 years.
Marlene was born on October 30, 1932 in Kansas City, MO. She spent her youth in the midwest, eventually settling in Columbus OH and attending Ohio State University. She later relocated to south Florida where she lived for several years before moving to Cary, NC.
Marlene worked for most of her career as a property manager at Dutch Village Apartments in Raleigh, NC. She truly enjoyed this work and did not retire until she was 72 years old.
She was an avid gardener, loved to be outside, and surrounded her house with beautiful plants and flowers. Her dogs Charlie and Rosie were loved companions. She also enjoyed traveling and visited Europe, New York City, and California in her retirement years.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Lori Kimes and husband John of Greensboro NC, Michael Leste and wife Mary Jo of Thousand Oaks CA, Teresa Leste and husband Luigi Laguna of Pelham NY, and Shelley Babyak and husband Tim of Apex, NC. She will also be fondly remembered by her 10 grandchildren, John (Melissa), Alexandra, Olivia, Connor, Jade, Nick, Michael, Valerie, Sebastian, and Claire. She has one great-grandchild, Ella.
She is predeceased by her husband, L. True Spear, Jr.
A service in memory of Marlene will be held on October 19, 2019 at 3:00 at Brown Wynn Funeral Home, 200 Southeast Maynard Rd., Cary NC 27511.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 21, 2019