Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Brown Wynn Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Rd.
Cary, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Spear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Spear


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene Spear Obituary
Marlene Vann Spear

October 30, 1932 - September 16, 2019

Cary

It is with great sadness that the family of Marlene Vann Spear announces her passing on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 86 years.

Marlene was born on October 30, 1932 in Kansas City, MO. She spent her youth in the midwest, eventually settling in Columbus OH and attending Ohio State University. She later relocated to south Florida where she lived for several years before moving to Cary, NC.

Marlene worked for most of her career as a property manager at Dutch Village Apartments in Raleigh, NC. She truly enjoyed this work and did not retire until she was 72 years old.

She was an avid gardener, loved to be outside, and surrounded her house with beautiful plants and flowers. Her dogs Charlie and Rosie were loved companions. She also enjoyed traveling and visited Europe, New York City, and California in her retirement years.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Lori Kimes and husband John of Greensboro NC, Michael Leste and wife Mary Jo of Thousand Oaks CA, Teresa Leste and husband Luigi Laguna of Pelham NY, and Shelley Babyak and husband Tim of Apex, NC. She will also be fondly remembered by her 10 grandchildren, John (Melissa), Alexandra, Olivia, Connor, Jade, Nick, Michael, Valerie, Sebastian, and Claire. She has one great-grandchild, Ella.

She is predeceased by her husband, L. True Spear, Jr.

A service in memory of Marlene will be held on October 19, 2019 at 3:00 at Brown Wynn Funeral Home, 200 Southeast Maynard Rd., Cary NC 27511.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now