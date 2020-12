Or Copy this URL to Share

Marsha Jean Mangum

October 20, 1963 - November 26, 2020

Durham, North Carolina - Ms. Marsha J. Mangum, 57, died Thursday, November 26, 2020. Her graveside service will be held at 12:00pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Beechwood Cemetery, 3300 Fayetteville St. There is a public viewing on Wednesday from 1:00pm-7:00pm at Burthey Funeral Chapel. Masks are required for all viewings and services.





