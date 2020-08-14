1/1
Marshall C. Grissom
1928 - 2020
Marshall C. Grissom

February 10, 1928 - August 9, 2020

Raleigh

Marshall Calvin Grissom, age 92, a Wake County native, passed peacefully at home in the company of his family on Sunday, August 9th. The son of the late Collin Lee Grissom and Luna Penny Grissom, Marshall attended Garner High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy where he served aboard the USS Douglas H. Fox.

Marshall retired from Big Star/Grand Union Company after having also worked as a farmer throughout his life. He was a lifetime member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church, where through the years he served as an administrative council member, trustee, and officer with the United Methodist Men. He especially enjoyed his work on the fundraising committee. He claimed his greatest joy in life was his family.

Marshall was preceded in death by his daughter Marsha Jean Grissom (Johnson), granddaughter Baby Batten, son-in-law Danny A. Batten, sisters Louise G. Dean and Rachel G. Tart, and brothers Douglas L. Grissom and Billy M. Grissom.

Marshall is survived by his wife and soulmate of over seventy years, Shirley Coats Grissom. In addition to his wife, Marshall is survived by his daughters Beverly Grissom Batten and Donna Grissom, his son Tim Grissom, and his son-in-law H. Felton Johnson, as well as his nine grandchildren: Tommy Langdon and wife Cynthia, Traci Beasley and husband Roger, Kelli Adcock and husband Craig, Michael Stanley, Collin Batten and wife Alli, Jennifer Ferguson and husband Stan, Jeanna Brooks and husband Ben, Timothy Marshall Grissom, and Dylan Grissom and fiancée Amanda. Marshall is also survived by his eleven cherished great grandchildren, bonus-son Andrew Grissom, and many nieces and nephews.

Flowers welcomed or memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Zion United Methodist Church Building Fund: 15772 NC 50 North, Garner, NC 27529.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, August 15th, at 2:00 PM at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, after which an interment service will be held at the graveside.

Due to the risk of COVID-19 transmission, the family requests that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing.

Arrangements are by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home Garner. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Mount Zion United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
