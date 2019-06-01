Marshall Wood Grant



Gaston



Marshall Wood Grant, 95 passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday May 31,2019. He was born May 19,1924 in the Grant home place near Gaston, NC. A lifelong farmer, Marshall was active his entire life in farm organizations, his church and community holding many leadership positions. His lasting legacy is the success of the USDA Boll Weevil Eradication program which he volunteered to spearhead at its formation and trial in the mid 70s in Northeastern North Carolina. He became its spokesman and lead proponent as it expanded throughout the US cotton growing regions.



Marshall was predeceased by his parents William Watkins Grant Sr and Lena Robinson Grant, wife Elizabeth Dean Clemmer Grant (Libby Dean) daughter Carol Elizabeth, and second wife Marie Reaves Grant. Survived by his children Sue Grant Allen (Rod), David Marshall Grant (Carol), grandchildren Lee Allen (Grace), Jacob Allen (Diane), Lara Grant, Mark Grant, Robin Moore (Elison) and great grandson William Grant Allen (Will), stepsons Bruce Reaves (Carol) and Dick Reaves (Sheila), five step granddaughters, and 10 step great grandchildren.



Marshall was graduated from Gaston School in 1940, Edwards Military Institute and then attended NC State College until he was drafted. He entered the Army in August 1944, and served in combat with the 75th Infantry Division at the end of the Battle of the Bulge. His experiences in Europe convinced him that great obstacles could be overcome if everyone pulled together. This provided a catalyst for his continuing efforts to improve his community and the farming industry the rest of his life.



Marshall was lay leader, choir member and Sunday school teacher at Lebanon United Methodist Church.



Marshall received numerous honors and awards during his lifetime beginning with the Northampton County Outstanding Young Farmer Award in 1959. Other honors received were Lebanon UMC, Local Rescue Mission, Halifax Community College, NC Cotton Producers White Gold Award, NCSU College of Ag & Life Sciences Distinguished Alumnus Award, NC Farm Bureau, NC Dept of Agriculture, State of NC, Southern Cotton Growers, North Carolina Long Leaf Pine Award, Cotton Inc first inductee into the Cotton Hall of Fame and US Dept of Agriculture.



Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Grant Family Homeplace, 6059 NC Highway 46 with Rev. Bob Clyde officiating. Burial will follow in the Grant Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers the family request friends to contribute to the Libby Grant Scholorship fund at Halifax Community College Foundation, PO Drawer 809, Weldon, NC 27890, or the . Published in The News & Observer from June 1 to June 2, 2019