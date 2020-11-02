Martha Andrews Albert



June 22, 1935 - October 23, 2020



WAKE FOREST



Martha Andrews Albert, 85, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. Martha was born to the late William Holinger and Otilia Nielsen Andrews on June 22, 1935, in Miami, Florida. She graduated from Coral Gables High School.



Martha was a long-time member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Charlotte, NC where she enjoyed volunteering. She loved spending time with her family, especially her nine great-grandsons who called her GiGi. She also loved spending every day with her beloved pet, Rocky, as well as watching movies and reading.



Martha is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Harry Lewis Albert, her grandson Brandon Forrest Welch, and her daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Albert; her sisters, Mary Lou Andrews, Evelyn Palm, and Joanne Andrews. She is survived by her children Harry Lewis Albert, Jr. (Sheryll) and Robin Albert Welch (Kenneth). She leaves five grandchildren: Melanie Albert Davis, Matthew Nielsen Albert (Jessica), Andrew Lewis Albert (Katie), Patrick Reid Welch, and Tyler Christian Welch (Haylie). Also, her nine great-grandchildren: Caleb and Micah Davis, Nathan and Lincoln Albert, Drew and Grant Albert, and Eli, Ezra and Zeke Welch. She is also survived by her brothers James N. Andrews (Rose) of Wilkesboro, NC, and John Andrews of Blairsville, GA; along with in-laws Marie Nesius (John) of Charleston, WV, Faith Dunn (Jon) of Charlotte, NC, Patrick Fisher (Debbie) of Charlotte, NC, and many loving nieces and nephews.



A service to celebrate Martha's life will be held at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 4013 Shamrock Dr., Charlotte, NC 28215 at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 8, 2020.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha's memory can be made to St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 4013 Shamrock Dr., Charlotte, NC 28215 or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



