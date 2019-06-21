Home

Martha Anne Anne


1956 - 2018
Martha Anne Anne Obituary
Precious daughter,sister, aunt, and friend.
Beloved wife, mama and grandma.
You told us goodbye,
Leaving us with a heavy heart.
We remember you and cry.
But we know you have a bright new start,
pain free, whole , in paradise on high.
We know that Jesus is with you,
Our lord, so sweet and kind.
So why do we stay so blue,
When in heaven, someday, we will find you again , and never have to say "adieu'.
Your family: parent, Bobby and Billy Hamiltom,sister,Wanda Huffstetler (rick), brother, Linwood Hamilton (Rhonda),
Robby Hamilton (Shelly). Husband, Billy Brady,son, Chad Brady (Amber), daughter Stacy Scott (West)
Published in The News & Observer on June 21, 2019
