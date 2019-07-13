Martha "Anne" Garner



May 11, 1943 - July 11, 2019



Angier



ANGIER- Martha Anne Garner, 76, passed away on Thursday with her loving family by her side. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Mamie Smith of Angier, NC as well as an infant son. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 14 at 2:00 PM at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, Angier, N.C. burial will follow at Lakeside Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends and relatives Saturday from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. She is survived by her sweetheart of 41 years, Christopher Daniel Walters; daughters, Pamela Garner Zanaska (Rudy), Virginia Garner Mabry (Howard), Debra Anne Gardner (Ken), Angela Garner Buchholz; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Dottie Parker (Cecil) and Gloria Jean Gainey; brother, LeRoy "Tinky" Smith, Jr. (Judy) and extended family. Anne loved spending time with her family, gardening her flowers, and her Piney Grove Church family. Her true gift was her love of people; she enjoyed getting to know others. Online condolences may be made to the family at bryan-leefuneralhome.com. Published in The News & Observer on July 13, 2019