Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church
Angier, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Garner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Anne Garner


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Anne Garner Obituary
Martha "Anne" Garner

May 11, 1943 - July 11, 2019

Angier

ANGIER- Martha Anne Garner, 76, passed away on Thursday with her loving family by her side. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Mamie Smith of Angier, NC as well as an infant son. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 14 at 2:00 PM at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, Angier, N.C. burial will follow at Lakeside Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends and relatives Saturday from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. She is survived by her sweetheart of 41 years, Christopher Daniel Walters; daughters, Pamela Garner Zanaska (Rudy), Virginia Garner Mabry (Howard), Debra Anne Gardner (Ken), Angela Garner Buchholz; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Dottie Parker (Cecil) and Gloria Jean Gainey; brother, LeRoy "Tinky" Smith, Jr. (Judy) and extended family. Anne loved spending time with her family, gardening her flowers, and her Piney Grove Church family. Her true gift was her love of people; she enjoyed getting to know others. Online condolences may be made to the family at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now