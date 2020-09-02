Or Copy this URL to Share

Martha Burnette Bagley



August 2, 1944 - August 30, 2020



Raleigh



Raleigh – Martha Wrenn Burnette Bagley, 76, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. A native of Wake County, she was the daughter of the late Richard Garland Burnette, Sr. and Ethel Wrenn Burnette.



A private graveside service will be held at Holland's United Methodist Church.



Survivors include her sons, Chadwick Garland Bagley (Ashley) of Raleigh and Isham Trotter Bagley III (Theresa Coleman-Bagley) of Garner; brother, R.G. Burnette, Jr. (Robin) of Atlantic Beach and two grandchildren, Cooper Garland Bagley and Colton Green Bagley.



Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.



