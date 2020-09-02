1/1
Martha B. Bagley
1944 - 2020
Martha Burnette Bagley

August 2, 1944 - August 30, 2020

Raleigh

Raleigh – Martha Wrenn Burnette Bagley, 76, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. A native of Wake County, she was the daughter of the late Richard Garland Burnette, Sr. and Ethel Wrenn Burnette.

A private graveside service will be held at Holland's United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her sons, Chadwick Garland Bagley (Ashley) of Raleigh and Isham Trotter Bagley III (Theresa Coleman-Bagley) of Garner; brother, R.G. Burnette, Jr. (Robin) of Atlantic Beach and two grandchildren, Cooper Garland Bagley and Colton Green Bagley.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 2, 2020.
