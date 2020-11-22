Martha Bynum
November 7, 1923 - November 19, 2020
Durham , North Carolina - Martha Blair McLennan Bynum died peacefully on November 19, 2020 at Croasdaile Pavilion in Durham, NC. Only two weeks prior, she happily celebrated her 97th birthday.
Known affectionately by friends and family as "Martie," she leaves behind a legacy of love, loyalty, and service that will continue to live in those who knew her. Martie is survived by her daughter Martha Bynum Brame (husband Bob Brame) and three grandchildren: Martha Brame Nelson, Robert M. Brame Jr. (wife Jennie), and Alice Brame Merritt (husband Joel). Her five grandchildren – Addisyn Lee, Robert Joel III, and Aubrey Lynn Merritt; Robert Marshall III and Chandler Mae Brame – cherish the memory of their "GG." Her nieces Blair Forlaw (husband Chris Paletta) and Martha Ann Forrest (husband Tony Forrest) hold her ever in devotion.
Martie's husband Archibald M. Bynum, son Archibald M. Bynum Jr., and sister Marietta McLennan Forlaw preceded her in death.
Martie was born on November 7, 1923 in Greensboro, NC. She grew up in a big house on East Bragg Street, surrounded by her parents, her sister, three uncles, and an aunt. Under this roof, Martie learned about her ancestors the Blairs and the Mendenhalls, whose lives were guided by deep religious faith and a commitment to education. She watched her father serve as Mayor pro tem of Greensboro and a founder of Carolina Steel Corporation. She saw her mother, a lifelong member of the Society of Friends, often share food with homeless men who came to the family's door in need. Through this heritage and these role models, Martie learned the value of a life of service.
Not long after graduating from Guilford College, Martie married Arch Bynum and moved to Durham, where her life was centered around family and helping others in Christian community. She joined Trinity Methodist Church in 1950, and often spoke from the pulpit to advocate stewardship. She served as circle leader, chair of the Women's Society, chair of Missions, and member of the Trustee Committee. She taught the Confirmation class for many years, teaching young people the doctrine of Methodism and later sending them letters and cookies in college. She was a charter member and 52-year attendee of the Trinitarian Class. Throughout, she avidly studied the Bible, following the teachings of the late Richard Hughes, Dr. James Efird, and the late Dr. Moody Smith Jr. Of this experience with Duke Divinity faculty members, Martie said that she was honored "to sit at the feet of so many Christian scholars."
Martie was also an active volunteer in the Durham community. She lovingly dedicated time and energy to the Junior League of Durham and Orange County, Durham Nursery School, Salvation Army, Coble Center of the Methodist Retirement Home, and Better Health Foundation. She also served for seven years as the Crisis Emergency Social Worker at the Durham County Department of Social Services.
Martie always had time for family and friends, with whom she was very generous. She and Arch spent many happy vacation hours at North Myrtle Beach, where they shared a condo with Marietta and her husband Henry Forlaw, often hosting children, grandchildren, and friends. She became a world traveler, taking family members along on visits to wonderful places they might otherwise never have experienced. In her later years, when it was more difficult to travel, Martie stayed connected by hosting meals and gatherings at Croasdaile and sending cards and gifts to loved ones on holidays, birthdays, anniversaries. Faithfully, she never let a special occasion go by without sending a remembrance.
Martie truly lived life to the fullest. The motto she displayed on the wall beside her apartment summed it up well. "Life's journey is not to arrive safely at the grave but rather to skid in sideways, totally worn out, shouting 'Holy Cow … What a ride!'"
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be directed to the Marietta and Henry Forlaw Fund. These can be sent to the Guilford College Office of Advancement, 5800 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410 OR online at http://www.giving.guilford.edu/makeagift
The Bynum family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences:www.hallwynne.com; select obituaries.