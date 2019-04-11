Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Bayleaf Baptist Church
Raleigh, NC
December 29, 1938 - April 7, 2019

Martha Carolyn Fricke was born December 29, 1938, to Lora Pearl and James Malcolm Frazier of Franklinville, North Carolina. Martha died peacefully at home in Anchorage, Alaska on April 7, 2018.

She was the "baby" daughter, growing up on a dairy farm with her two brothers and two sisters, all now deceased. Early on, she learned a good work ethic and exhibited a playful spirit, having fun as a keeper of kittens.

After high school, "Bunny" attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC where she met her husband, of now 60+ years, Charles H. Fricke, III. She was a sweet, faithful wife, then loving mother to her son, Charles IV. "Chips" and his wife Angela brought her great joy with grandsons Corey and Joshua.

Carolyn enjoyed baking and turned out many a "Mamaw's marvelous lemon pound cake." For many years, Carolyn was active in the food ministry of First Presbyterian Church in Raleigh. Caring and compassionate, she helped her husband start three orphanages in Kenya, including the Home of Champions for deaf children, St. Carl Hall and St. Carolyn, now supported through Orphan's Lifeline Int'l, Kalispell, MT.

Her friends at Bayleaf Baptist Church knew her passion for flowers and, true to her farm girl roots, her fondness for planting vegetable gardens, hand picking fruit and canning.

While she traveled extensively--touring Europe, vacationing in the Caribbean, visiting every state seeking antique, art and pottery treasures for her home--she will be laid to rest at Patterson Grove Christian Church in Ramseur, NC where as a child she came to know Jesus Christ as personal Savior and Lord.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Bayleaf Baptist Church in Raleigh on Saturday, April 13, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 11, 2019
