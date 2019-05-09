Martha Jane Curtin



March 18, 1951 – May 2, 2019



Apex



Martha Jane Curtin, 68 of Apex, passed away on May 2, 2019 in Cary, NC.



Martha was born on March 18, 1951 in Gloversville, NY to George and Donna Curtin. Martha was a stamping enthusiast and enjoyed volunteer work with Durham Rescue Mission as well as her church.



She is preceded in death by her father, George Curtin. Martha will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Donna Curtin; sister, Kathy Curtin; brother, Jim Curtin (Jody); nephews; Adam Curtin (Rita) and their children, Dain and Topher Curtin, Dan Curtin (Becca), Chris Curtin and Jeff Curtin; and niece, Shanna Curtin (Josh Medina).



A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Apex Baptist Church, 110 S Salem St, Apex NC 27502. The family will receive friends and guests prior to the service from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. A visitation will be held at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W Williams St, Apex NC 27502 on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the , , Pets for Vets, Paralyzed Vets or any veteran's organization of your choice.



Published in The News & Observer on May 9, 2019