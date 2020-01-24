Home

POWERED BY

Services
Askew Funeral & Cremation Services
313 E Jefferson St
Jackson, NC 27845
(252) 534-2661
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jackson Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Jackson Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Fryar Lewis


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Fryar Lewis Obituary
Martha Fryar Lewis

July 13, 1936 - January 21, 2020

Jackson

She was born on July 13, 1936 in Sampson County, NC to the late Colon Bell Fryar and Elma Sutton Fryar. Known to her family and childhood friends as "Punkin," Martha was regarded for her kindness, sincerity, devotion to her family, and faith in Jesus Christ. She married John R. Lewis on September 11, 1954 and they lived in many places over the years including Ahoskie, NC; Plant City, FL and Jackson, NC since 1992. She was a member of Jackson Baptist Church and active in several bridge clubs over the years. She enjoyed serving as a poll worker for the Northampton County Board of Elections for

many years and also volunteering with Red Cross blood drives.

In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Robert Lewis in 1998; her son, Robert Mark Lewis in 1990; a grandson, Adam Robert Lewis in 1987: and her brothers: Glendell, Jesse and Buddy Fryar.

She is survived by her two children, Sherry Lewis Reams (Ronnie), of Wendell, NC and Kevin N. Lewis of Rocky Mount, NC; daughter-in-law, Christine Lewis of Hanover, VA; and four grandchildren, Patrick Reams (Ashley), Ryan Reams (Amanda), Megan Lewis and Kaitlyn Lewis, along with four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Emma Jean Smith of Newport News, VA.

The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Jackson Baptist Church with Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in the Jackson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hephzibah Baptist Church Missions, 1794 Wendell Blvd., Wendell, NC 27591 or to Jackson Baptist Church, 306 N. Church St., PO Box 445, Jackson, NC 27845.

Online condolences may be made to www.askewfs.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -