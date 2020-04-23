Home

Martha G. Harris

Martha Groves Harris

January 4, 1938 - April 21, 2020

Garner

Martha Groves Harris, 82, passed away at home with her family by her side. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late William Groves, III and Ella Giles Groves. Martha graduated from the UNC School of Nursing, class of 1960 and was a proud UNC TARHEEL.

Martha is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Harris Bazari and husband, Jiab of Clayton; sons, Paul Harris and wife, Theresa of Durham, Andrew Harris and wife, Nancy of Clayton; sisters, Susan Groves Bicking of Wenonah, NJ, Judy Groves West of Wenonah, NJ; grandchildren, Duncan Harris, Pearce Harris and Sarah Bazari.

Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19 the family will be having a private graveside service at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Garner, 503 Lakeside Dr. Garner, NC 27529 or the National Alliance on Mental Illness of North Carolina, 309 W. Millbrook Rd. Suite 121 Raleigh, NC 27609.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 23, 2020
