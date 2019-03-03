Martha Louise Hibbard Key



April 30,1926 - February 16, 2019



Winston-Salem



Martha Key, nearly 93, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother died peacefully at Brighton Gardens, Winston-Salem. She was the daughter of Herbert Edwin Hibbard and Ethleene Bradley Hibbard of Charlotte. After graduating from Harding High School, she married Robert Nevitt Key in 1946. During her distinguished career as a business woman, she served as President of Pilot International Club of Charlotte. She retired as bookkeeper from Quail Hollow Country Club. Martha and her husband Bob retired to Banner Elk, where they were active volunteers at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church and Avery County social services. As a team, they received the Governor's Volunteer Award for Avery County. After moving to Winston-Salem, they volunteered for Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center. At Parkwood Presbyterian Church, Martha taught Sunday school and organized volunteer efforts of her Senior Sunday School Class. She co-founded the Chatham Habitat ReStore Sewing Bee in 2013 and was still sewing for the group the week prior to her death.



Martha's true partner-for-life, Bob, died in 2005. She is survived by daughters, Anne Key Epting (Greg) of Winston-Salem, and Sheryl Key Forbis (Dick) of Carrboro, beloved grandchildren Laura Epting Pallavicini (Chris) of Tobaccoville, Brandon Epting (Charity) of New York City, David Forbis (Claire) of Spicewood, Texas, Holly Forbis (Rob) of Orlando, Florida, and the delight of her life, great-grandson Caleb Pallavicini of Tobaccoville.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to all the staff at Brighton Gardens who welcomed Martha into their care community.



A family celebration and internment service for Martha will be held at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church in the spring.



Memorials may be made to Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center, 6825 Rolling View Drive, Tobaccoville, NC 27050, or to Chatham Habitat for Humanity, P.O Box 883, Pittsboro, NC 27312. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary