Martha Jean Forte
December 25, 1943 - June 12, 2019
Knightdale
Martha Jean Forte of 205 Meadow Run Knightdale departed this life on Wednesday June 12 2019. Memorial service will be 6pm Saturday July 27 2019 Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses 6320 Fox Rd Raleigh NC. She was preceded in death husband Jesse James Forte. Survivors; son Jesse Junior Forte of Knightdale, daughters Jeaniece Forte, Annette Williams, Charlene White all of Raleigh and Priscella Forte of Knightdale; 5 grandchildren, brothers; Bo Prince of Holly Springs, Tarbert Faulk & Eddie Faulk of Raleigh, Pete Faulk of Benson and Raymond Faulk of Philadelphia PA, sisters; Christine Williams of Holly Springs and Eva Carapucci of Raleigh and host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at 205 Meadow Run Knightdale.
Published in The News & Observer on July 26, 2019