Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses
6320 Fox Rd
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Forte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha J. Forte


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha J. Forte Obituary
Martha Jean Forte

December 25, 1943 - June 12, 2019

Knightdale

Martha Jean Forte of 205 Meadow Run Knightdale departed this life on Wednesday June 12 2019. Memorial service will be 6pm Saturday July 27 2019 Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses 6320 Fox Rd Raleigh NC. She was preceded in death husband Jesse James Forte. Survivors; son Jesse Junior Forte of Knightdale, daughters Jeaniece Forte, Annette Williams, Charlene White all of Raleigh and Priscella Forte of Knightdale; 5 grandchildren, brothers; Bo Prince of Holly Springs, Tarbert Faulk & Eddie Faulk of Raleigh, Pete Faulk of Benson and Raymond Faulk of Philadelphia PA, sisters; Christine Williams of Holly Springs and Eva Carapucci of Raleigh and host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at 205 Meadow Run Knightdale.
Published in The News & Observer on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.