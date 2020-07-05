Martha Lee Griffith



April 3, 1943 - May 28, 2020



Raleigh and Englewood, Colorado



Martha Lee (Marty) Griffith, 77, of Englewood, Colorado and Raleigh, North Carolina died on May 28, 2020 from Alzheimer's. Marty was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Marion (Betty) Griffith and her beloved twin sister, Mary Louise. She is survived by her brother David H Griffith (Katherine), nieces Kira Siebert and Kirsten Siebert Daggett (Ron) of Centennial, Colorado, Alexa Winton (Jonathan) of Brooklyn, NY, Bronwyn Griffith (Niklas Brommare) of Stockholm, Sweden and nephew, David W. Griffith (Margaret) of Camas, WA. Nine grand nieces and nephews survive her as well.



Marty was born in Boston, Massachusetts on April 3, 1943 along with her identical twin sister, Mary Louise. They remained close throughout their lives. Following WWII, her family moved to Connecticut where she attended Conard High School in West Hartford. She graduated from Upsala College. She accepted a position at IBM in NYC and spent nearly 30 years in financial analysis and projections.



Marty took an early retirement option and moved to Raleigh, North Carolina. There she joined a number of former IBMers and enjoyed the region's rich offerings. She loved choral music and musicals. Faith played an important role in Marty's life and she became fully engaged in the life of her church.



There are people and there are special people. Marty was a most special person. Providing friendship, care and support for others was a hallmark of Marty's life. Over the decades Marty never missed a family life event. Her thoughtfulness always extended to those around her.



She will be interred next to her sister, Mary, and their parents in North Brookfield, Massachusetts at a later date.



