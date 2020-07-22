1/1
Martha N. Hartman
1921 - 2020
Martha N. (Albert) Hartman

Bridgewater, VA

Martha N. (Albert) Hartman, 98, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and Gigi, of Bridgewater, Virginia, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, July 16, 2020.

Born December 14, 1921 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Henry Luther and Anna Mary (Heimer) Albert. Her husband of 64 years, George S. Hartman passed January 24, 2015.

Martha was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, played recorder with several Madrigal groups during her lifetime, enjoyed reading, music and needlework and craft activities. She volunteered with the Food Pantry in Bridgewater. She was a substitute music teacher in the Raleigh, NC School System, a fulltime music teacher at St. Timothy's and in the Wake County School System. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Martha is survived by her children, daughter Kathy L. wife of Joseph Tuttle of Dunn, North Carolina, son Peter D. Hartman husband of Rebecca (Smith) Hartman of Richmond, Virginia, and her son Theodore J. "Ted" Hartman husband of Vicki L. (Koller) Hartman of Cumming, Georgia. Her granddaughter Pamela M. wife of Brian Hartigan and two step grandchildren, Sarah Ashton Clark and Tanner Clark as well as her two great-granddaughters Ashby Grace Hartigan and Collins Everly Hartigan. Also surviving are a brother Joseph F. Albert of Pennsylvania and a sister Mary Ann wife of the late Walter H. Weaver of Wisconsin. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a sister, Lucy A. wife of Arthur Hafner Jr. Ph.D. (2000), a sister Edna G. wife of Colonel William S. Crumlish (2013), a brother Henry L. Albert, Jr. husband of Josephine (Wilson) Albert (2014), a brother Lester H. Albert (1918), a sister Catherine wife of Frank McClure (1988) and a brother Thomas W. Albert husband of Shirley A. (Tracey) Albert (2018).

Gigi you are loved beyond compare and will be sorely missed.

Due to the current COVID conditions there will be no service at this time. Internment at Greenmount Cemetery in Arendtsville, Pennsylvania will be at a future date as well.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
(540) 828-2542
