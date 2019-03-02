Home

POWERED BY

Services
BROOKS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC
201 PROFESSIONAL CIRCLE
Morehead City, NC 28557-4303
(252) 726-5580
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha P. Bradley


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha P. Bradley Obituary
Martha Pittman Bradley

Morehead City

Martha Pittman Bradley, 92, of Morehead City, died Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, with the pastor, Rev. E. Powell Osteen presiding. The family will receive friends in the church atrium following the service.

Mrs. Bradley was born February 16, 1927 in Black Creek, NC to I.E. Pittman and Eva Pittman. Mrs. Bradley was the co-owner with her husband Kenneth Bradley, of the Sportsman's Pier, Atlantic Beach for over 50 years.

She is survived by three sons, W. Ken Bradley, Jr. and wife Bunnie, of Havelock, David G. Bradley and wife Myra of Newport, S. Craig Bradley and wife Patty of Clemmons; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Her parents and her husband preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the First United Methodist Church Music Ministry, 900 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.

Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City.

Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BROOKS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC
Download Now