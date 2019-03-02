Martha Pittman Bradley



Morehead City



Martha Pittman Bradley, 92, of Morehead City, died Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport.



A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, with the pastor, Rev. E. Powell Osteen presiding. The family will receive friends in the church atrium following the service.



Mrs. Bradley was born February 16, 1927 in Black Creek, NC to I.E. Pittman and Eva Pittman. Mrs. Bradley was the co-owner with her husband Kenneth Bradley, of the Sportsman's Pier, Atlantic Beach for over 50 years.



She is survived by three sons, W. Ken Bradley, Jr. and wife Bunnie, of Havelock, David G. Bradley and wife Myra of Newport, S. Craig Bradley and wife Patty of Clemmons; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Her parents and her husband preceded her in death.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the First United Methodist Church Music Ministry, 900 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.



Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City.



Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 2, 2019