Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
(919) 556-5811
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Wilson Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martha Wilson Smith Obituary
Martha Wilson Smith

Youngsville

Martha Wilson Smith, 74, of Youngsville, made her journey home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Wake Med Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Radford, Virginia to the late Carmen Webb Wilson and Cephus A. Wilson.

Martha was an office manager and vice president of Alexander Exterminating for 24 years before her retirement in 2007.

She was predeceased in death by her first husband Kenneth Brown, her brother Willie A. Wilson of Bland, VA and her by her second husband and love of her life, Jerry T. Smith.

Martha is survived by her daughters, Sharron Champion (Todd) of Franklinton, Leigh Melvin (Eddie) of the home and Dana Wade of Lexington, NC. She is also survived by her stepsons, Cameron Smith (Emily), Skyler Smith (Megan) and Brian Smith all of Georgia. Martha was blessed with 18 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Claude Wilson (Brenda) of Dublin, VA.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 1-2 pm at Bright Funeral Home 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest, NC. A funeral service will begin at 2 pm in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens.

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now