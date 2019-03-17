Martha Wilson Smith



Youngsville



Martha Wilson Smith, 74, of Youngsville, made her journey home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Wake Med Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Radford, Virginia to the late Carmen Webb Wilson and Cephus A. Wilson.



Martha was an office manager and vice president of Alexander Exterminating for 24 years before her retirement in 2007.



She was predeceased in death by her first husband Kenneth Brown, her brother Willie A. Wilson of Bland, VA and her by her second husband and love of her life, Jerry T. Smith.



Martha is survived by her daughters, Sharron Champion (Todd) of Franklinton, Leigh Melvin (Eddie) of the home and Dana Wade of Lexington, NC. She is also survived by her stepsons, Cameron Smith (Emily), Skyler Smith (Megan) and Brian Smith all of Georgia. Martha was blessed with 18 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Claude Wilson (Brenda) of Dublin, VA.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 1-2 pm at Bright Funeral Home 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest, NC. A funeral service will begin at 2 pm in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens.



