Martin B. "Matt" Willoughby
Feb. 9, 1950 - Aug. 6, 2019
Garner
Martin B. Willoughby "Matt", 69, of Garner, passed away at home Tuesday August 6, 2019 under the care of Transitions LifeCare. Matt was born February 9, 1950 in Fairbury, Nebraska to the late George P. Willoughby and Irene Hall (Riggs). After graduating from Goldsboro High School in 1968 Matt joined the Army and served as a Broadcast Specialist for the Armed Forces Korean Network (AFKN). He attended Northern Virginia Community College and Northern Arizona University. Matt spent 40 year as a broadcaster (anchor and reporter). He retired from broadcasting as a legislative reporter for the North Carolina News Network (NCNN). After retirement from NCNN Matt went on to work for the Civitas Institute as a legislative reporter. Matt loved watching sports, telling jokes, and spending time with family at the beach. His hobbies included modeling (mostly World War II dioramas), golfing, and playing his guitar. Matt will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 45 years, Kim and his children Jennifer "Niki", Matthew, and Ryan (Carrie). He will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Kevin, Parker, and Easton, brothers-in-law Steve and Scott Whitacre, and several nephews and nieces. Matt is survived by his brother Ronald, half-sister Dorothea Ledlow, stepbrothers and sisters John and Ridgley Riggs, Page Bradley, Valerie Makovic, and Miriam Riggs. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday September 6, at 11am at Bryan Lee Chapel, Garner with Military Honors. Flowers are welcome; Memorial contributions may be sent to the or Transitions LifeCare 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Condolences to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 4, 2019