Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
(919) 556-5811
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Neuse Baptist Church
Wake Forest, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Sheets Memorial Baptist Church
Lexington, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Martin L. Walters Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rev. Martin L. Walters Jr. Obituary
Rev. Martin L. Walters, Jr.

Wake Forest

Rev. Martin L. Walters, Jr. passed away on Sunday morning March 10, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Anson County, NC, the son of the late Elsie Preslar Walters and Martin L. Walters, Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Wentz Walters, a son, David Walters, and a brother, Duran Walters.

A funeral service will be held at 2 o'clock on Saturday afternoon March 16, 2019 at the Neuse Baptist Church, Wake Forest, NC, and 2:30 Sunday afternoon March 17, 2019 at the Sheets Memorial Baptist Church in Lexington, NC. Between these two congregations, Rev. Walters served as pastor for nearly three decades.

Burial will follow at the Forest Hills Memorial Park in Lexington, NC.

Rev. Walters is survived by his children and their spouses, Joe and Dawn Walters of Wake Forest, Johnny and Paula Walters of Louisburg, Kathy and Robert Bailey of Wake Forest, and Karen Walters of Wake Forest; grandchildren, Christopher, Benjamin Walters, Emily Walters Parnell; Sophie, Luci, and Keegan Walters; David, Lauryn, Aaron, and Elizabeth Bailey; sisters, Carolyn W. Williams of Greenville, SC, Vivian Brooks of Charlotte, NC, Joyce Taylor of Rock Hill, SC; brothers, Kenneth Walters of Rock Hill, SC, and Dwight Walters of Rabun Gap, GA.

In addition to being an amazing son, husband, father, and brother, Rev. Walters was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, and most importantly, was a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ for over four decades. He helped to establish many missions boards, and in his later years served as a representative for the International Board of Jewish Missions.

Memorial contributions can be made to the International Board of Jewish Missions (IBJM), PO Box 1386, Hixson, TN 37343.

Friends may visit with the family from 6-8 Friday evening March 15, 2019 at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center Wake Forest, NC. (919-556-5811)

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now