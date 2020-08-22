Martin Halford Perry



July 16, 1958 - August 20, 2020



Raleigh



Martin Halford Perry of 1410 Geneva Street, Raleigh, died Aug. 20, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Durham. He was 62.



He is survived by his father, Aldo S. Perry of Raleigh, and three brothers: David Tucker Perry (Karen) of High Point, N.C., Nathan John Perry of Raleigh, and Matthew Spencer Paul Perry (Kelly) of Mechanicsville, Va.



Survivors include nieces Rachel Perry Griffith (Ted) of Atlanta and Ivy Louise Perry of High Point, and nephews Ryan Tucker Perry (Julie) of High Point, Robert Noah Perry of Chapel Hill, and Spencer Levi Perry and Tucker Dare Perry of Mechanicsville, Va.



He is also survived by special friend Caroline Briggs.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Tucker Perry, who died on June 8, 1995.



Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



Born on July 16, 1958 in Rochester, Minn., Martin Perry lived a remarkable, full life.



He was in the U.S. Navy when, as a young man, he was injured in an automobile accident that confined him to a wheelchair as a quadriplegic, a challenge that he overcame with a resilient, caring spirit.



After his injury he started and completed work at N.C. State University for a degree in Spanish, which he put to good use in his volunteer work at Dorcas Ministries in Cary.



He found joy in nature, appreciating the calls of songbirds, a gift he learned from his mother. He loved cats and had several over the years, including Sam, Miss Kitty and Mr. Kitty. He also enjoyed browsing the Flea Market at the N.C. State Fairgrounds, looking for rocks, gems, tribal art and other treasures for his home and for his friends.



He liked to travel, visiting Las Vegas, the North Carolina coast, the Caribbean, and Civil War battlefields with his family members.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Dorcas Ministries, 187 High House Road, Cary, N.C., 27511; the Unitarian Universalist Church, 3313 Wade Avenue, Raleigh, 27607; or the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Wake County, 200 Pet Finder Lane, Raleigh, 27603.



