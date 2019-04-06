Marva P. Whittington



June 21, 1926 – April 4, 2019



Raleigh



Marva P. Whittington, age 93, was born in Harnett County to the late Eddie L. and Ethel Langdon Parrish. She retired as Supervisor to the Wake County Board of Elections after a 27-year career. Marva was also a dedicated member of the Saint Andrews United Methodist Church, Raleigh, NC.



Mrs. Whittington was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years, Phillip T Whittington, her oldest son Phillip T. Whittington, Jr. and her grandson Tyson J. Whittington. She was also preceded in death by sisters Rebeth P. Mitchell, Thelma P. Mason, Audrey P. Burtchette and brothers Rupert and Raeford Parrish.



Funeral services will be held Monday at 1:30 PM at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Raleigh. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM – 1:15 PM prior to the service at the church.



She is survived by her youngest sister, Joyce P. Carter of Angier, NC, son Eddie J. Whittington and wife Sarah of Cary, NC, daughter-in-law Patricia Whittington of North Myrtle Beach, SC, six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



A special thank you goes to the caregivers at Windsor Point Assisted Living in Fuquay-Varina and to Transition Hospice Care of Raleigh, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1201 Maxwell Dr., Raleigh, NC 27603.



Condolences to the family may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary