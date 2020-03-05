|
Marvin Joseph Barnett
January 17, 1928 - March 2, 2020
Fuquay-Varina
Marvin Joseph Barnett, age 92, passed away on March 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 North Ennis Street. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Marvin leaves his wife, Sandra of 44 years, his son David Barnett and his wife Stephanie; his daughter Tiffany Taylor and her husband Skeeter, eight grandchildren and many close friends.
Born and raised in Savannah, Georgia, the son of Minnie and Leroy Barnett; Marvin was a resident of Fuquay-Varina for the last 15 years.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 5, 2020