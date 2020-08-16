Marvin Creamer

Marvin C. Creamer
January 24, 1916 - August 12, 2020
Raleigh
Marvin C. Creamer passed away on August 12, 2020, following a mercifully brief illness that required hospitalization in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he had been living. He was 104 years old. He lived most of his life in southern New Jersey and coastal North Carolina.
Marvin was born in 1916 on his parents' farm in Pittsgrove Township, Salem County, New Jersey. He was married to Blanche Layton Creamer in 1946 (deceased 2005) and is survived by his sister Evelyn Creamer Daniels; children Andra Creamer Hohler James (David), Lynn Creamer Borstelmann (Tim), and Kurt Creamer (Melissa); grandchildren and step-grandchildren Peggy James, Star Schreier Nixon (Matt), Evan Schreier, Vaughn Creamer, John Borstelmann, Kathryn Jeffery, Maggie Creamer, and Daniel Borstelmann; great-grandchildren Charlotte Nixon and Logan Nixon. He is survived also by his wife of 10 years, Elaine Gillam Creamer.
Marvin was best known for his extraordinary achievement of sailing around the world on the 36-foot sailing vessel, Globestar, without the utilization of a compass, watch, sextant or any navigational instruments. He completed the voyage in May 1984 when he was 68 years old.
Marvin had a long association with Rowan University (formerly known as Glassboro State College) where he graduated with an undergraduate degree in education in 1943, established the Geography Department as its first chair 50 years ago, received honors as alumnus and professor emeritus after teaching there from 1948 until retirement in 1977, and was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in the humanities in 1980. He also had graduate degrees in education and geography from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Wisconsin.
Marvin traveled extensively throughout his lifetime by land or sea, and was loved by many across the world for his extensive knowledge, his remarkable memory, his innate intelligence and decency, and his unsurpassed wit!
The Marvin Creamer Scholarship Fund has been established at Rowan University in his honor and memory.
