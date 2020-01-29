|
Marvin Charlie Frazier
October 18, 1923 - January 24, 2020
Wake Forest
Marvin Charlie Frazier, 96, left us on Friday, January 24, 2020. A native of Halifax County, he was the son of Charlie C. Frazier and Saphronie Rebecca Browning Frazier. A veteran of WW II, he served in the Navy between 1943 and 1945 aboard the USS Albemarle. Born in Roanoke Rapids, he moved to Wake Forest at the age of 16.
Marvin married Lara Lee Faulkner in 1946, the love of his life for 52 years until her death in 1998. God blessed him with his second love, Naomi Puryear Cashwell, and they were married 12 happy years before her passing in 2012.
Marvin is survived by 3 children – Glenn Frazier and wife Wanda, Judy F. Mims and husband Bobby, Mike Frazier and wife, Mary; 7 grandchildren – Glenn Frazier Jr. and wife Adria, Pearl Forte Frazier, Lee Frazier and wife, Tina; William Mims, Belinda Hoff and husband Justin, Christopher Frazier, Jennifer F. McGuigan and husband Chris; 5 great grandchildren - Daylon Frazier, Gunner Frazier, Brittany Lewis, Hazel and Heidi McGuigan. He is survived by one sister, Vernell Frazier Vick of Roanoke Rapids. Predeceased siblings are Clinton Frazier, John Billy Frazier and sister, Myrtle Butler.
Marvin was fortunate in his second marriage to inherit 5 more children who survive him: John Cashwell, Dorothy Maynor, Phil Cashwell, Rev. Don Cashwell, and Ted Cashwell.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. at Bright Funeral Home Chapel in Wake Forest where more details may be found (https://www.brightfunerals.com/obituary). The family will receive guests between 2 -3 P.M. prior to the service.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Transitions Life Care Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 in his Memory.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 29, 2020