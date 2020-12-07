1/
Marvin Gatzmer
1941 - 2020
Marvin Gatzmer
September 15, 1941 - December 5, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Marv was born and grew up in Minneapolis, Mn. He served in the military for 7 years as a cryptographer. After he was discharged, he went to computer school with Control Data and had a long and fulfilling career as a computer engineer mostly for the USPS.
He will be missed by his wife Janet, their 2 sons Dean (Chrysa) and Dave; grandchildren Kenna, Mitchell and Cooper; nieces Janet Ridling (John) and Beth Clemmons; sister Beverly Morris-Swedeen (Herb) ; nephew Bruce Morris (Carrie).
At Marv's request, there will be no service. You may honor him with a gift to the charity of your choice and remember him at his best.


Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 7, 2020.
