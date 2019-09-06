Home

Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
(919) 556-5811
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
at the home of Scooter and Ginger Barham
6528 Oscar Barham Road
Wake Forest, NC
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at the home of Scooter and Ginger Barham
6528 Oscar Barham Road
Wake Forest, NC
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
in the Family Life Center of Rolesville Baptist Church
203 E. Young St.
Rolesville, NC
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Rolesville Baptist Church
203 E. Young St.
Rolesville, NC
Mary Alice "M.A." Barham


1925 - 2019
Mary Alice "M.A." Barham Obituary
Mary Alice "M.A." Stell Barham

Rolesville

Mary Alice "M.A." Stell Barham, 93, of Rolesville, died peacefully on September 4, 2019 at her residence at Carillon Assisted Living in Wake Forest.

Mary Alice was born in Wake County. The daughter of Fletcher and Alice Stell, she was the eldest of seven children. She and Ovid Coley Barham of Rolesville were married on September 15, 1943, and they enjoyed a long and fulfilling life together for over 72 years.

She attended Broughton High School in Raleigh, graduated from Rolesville High School in 1942, and attended Peace College. In addition to raising a family and supporting the family farm, Mary Alice worked for the State of North Carolina Employment Security Commission and Occidental Life Insurance Company in the 1940's. She returned to work with the State of North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles in the 1960's and retired in 1987. Throughout her adult life, she was a faithful and active member of Rolesville Baptist Church, she nurtured a wonderful group of friends through weekly fish fries at Moore's Pond, and she served during every election as an official with the Wake County Board of Elections.

Mary Alice is survived by her three children, Ovid Coley "Scooter" Barham Jr. (Ginger), Marcia Ruth Barham (Danal Blessis), and John Alan Barham (Joan), four grandchildren, Ryan Barham (Erin), Adam Barham, Samantha Barham and Will Barham (Claire), and one great granddaughter, Coley Barham. She is also survived by her brother Dexter Stell (Linda) and sister Ann Stell Lynam (Stanley Baynes). She is predeceased by her husband, Coley, her brothers James, A.G. and Bobby, and her sister Joyce.

The family will receive visitors at the home of Scooter and Ginger Barham, 6528 Oscar Barham Road, Wake Forest, NC, 27587 on Saturday, September 7 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 8 from 1:00-5:00 p.m.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Rolesville Baptist Church, 203 E. Young St., Rolesville, NC 27571. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the Family Life Center of the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rolesville Baptist Church.

The family is sincerely grateful for the loving care that M.A. received from the staff at Carillon Assisted Living of Wake Forest and Transitions LifeCare.

A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 6, 2019
