Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Dr. N
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-7171
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Dr. N
Wilson, NC 27896
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Dr. N
Wilson, NC 27896
Mary Alice Deans


1934 - 2019
Mary Alice Deans Obituary
Mary Alice Gay Deans

OCTOBER 1, 1934 - AUGUST 8, 2019

WILSON

Mary Alice Gay Deans, 84, of Wilson, died Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Funeral, Wilson Memorial Service, Saturday, 11:00 AM, with a time of visiting and sharing beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.

Mary Alice was born the daughter of Mabel Murphy and Charles F. Gay of Greene County in Nash General Hospital in Rocky Mount, NC. Her mother died the same day she was born, and she was raised by foster parents, Aunt Dorothy Gay Jones and husband Bill of Walstonburg. She graduated from Walstonburg High School and the Insurance School at UNC Chapel Hill. Her career was in insurance and she retired from Nationwide Ins. Co.

Surviving is her husband of 53 years, William H. (Billy) Deans; son, Dalton Norville (Cindy) of Wilson; step-sons, Mike Deans (Jan) and Greg Deans, all of Tarboro; granddaughter, Erin Lewis of Wilson; grandson, Rev. Wesley Patterson (Lindsie) of Wisconsin; step-grandson, Strick Deans (Emily) of Tarboro; and six great-grandchildren, Gwyneth, Oscar, Brynley, Eastyn, Rivers, Palmer.

Mary Alice was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Norville Patterson Dayoe; her parents and foster parents; brother, Earl Lassiter; sister, Lyde Lassiter; foster brother, Lyman Jones; foster sister, Lucile Jones Shirley; and step-grandson Anderson Deans.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 1100 Forest Hills Rd. NW, Wilson, NC 27896.

Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr, N, Wilson, 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 9, 2019
