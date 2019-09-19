Home

Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC
1515 New Bern Avenue
Raleigh, NC 27611
(919) 831-2596
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Steven L. Lyons FH
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Victory Tabernacle
328 West South Street
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Victory Tabernacle
328 West South Street
View Map
Mary Alice Grant Obituary
Mary Alice Grant

Raleigh

Mary Alice Grant, age 81, departed this life on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Raleigh Rehabilitation Center. Funeral, 12 Noon, Thursday, September 19, 2019, Victory Tabernacle, 328 West South Street. The Rev. James P. Perkins, Pastor, Officiating. Elder Carlton Pulley, Eulogist. Visitation, 11:30 AM to 12 Noon, prior to the service. Interment, Carolina Biblical Gardens.

Survivors; daughter, Adrianne P. Dunn of Raleigh; 2 grandchildren, Michael Anthony Pulley (LaVonda) of Louisburg and Elder Carlton Pulley (Kendra) of Wake Forest; 5 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public viewing, 12 Noon to 8 PM, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 2212 Creech Road, Raleigh.

Steven L. Lyons FH (919)831-2596 www.stevenlyonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 19, 2019
